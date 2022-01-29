Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) to “Buy”

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Legrand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Legrand from €105.00 ($119.32) to €110.00 ($125.00) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

LGRDY opened at $19.67 on Thursday. Legrand has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

