Jennifer Newstead Sells 125 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27.

FB stock opened at $301.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.33. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.51.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

