JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,284,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,416. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JetBlue Airways stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $59,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

