JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,284,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,416. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JetBlue Airways stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $59,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JBLU. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

