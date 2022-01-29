John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $78.37 and last traded at $78.74, with a volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.42.

The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,486,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 264,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 237,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average of $86.51. The firm has a market cap of $904.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

