JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on O2D. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.30) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.60) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.81 ($3.19).

Shares of O2D opened at €2.57 ($2.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of €2.63 ($2.99). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

