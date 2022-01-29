JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

CPCAY stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. Cathay Pacific Airways has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.