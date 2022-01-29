JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $34.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HAL. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.65.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $32.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

