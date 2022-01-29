JSF Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $472,358,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $365,022,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,376,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after buying an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,365,000 after buying an additional 1,764,000 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $47.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.