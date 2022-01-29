JSF Financial LLC Buys 113 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 31.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $2,665.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,838.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2,824.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,810.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

