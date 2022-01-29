JSF Financial LLC Buys 334 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.4% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.39. The company has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

