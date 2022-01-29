JSF Financial LLC Purchases 1,399 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $157,794,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $45.87 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $375.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

