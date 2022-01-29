JSF Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

NYSE:BRO opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

