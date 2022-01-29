K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) PT Raised to C$10.00

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its price objective raised by Raymond James to C$10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$11.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.42. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.64 million. Analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.