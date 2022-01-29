Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of KRNY opened at $13.05 on Friday. Kearny Financial has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $979.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $27,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,150 shares of company stock worth $295,710. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 235.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

