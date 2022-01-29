Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.50.

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$5.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$5.79.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$75.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$28,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at C$79,278.24.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

