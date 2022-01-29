Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to post sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $5.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,098,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $19,656,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

