Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 863.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after buying an additional 1,351,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $70,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $164.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.09 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

