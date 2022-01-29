Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $79.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.63.

KRC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.68. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

