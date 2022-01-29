Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $148.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.93.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.31. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 516.4% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

