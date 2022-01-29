Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.20. 6,574,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,299. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

