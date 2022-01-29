Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 243 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 244 ($3.29). 94,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 160,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.32).

KCT has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 370 ($4.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kin and Carta from GBX 385 ($5.19) to GBX 390 ($5.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 370 ($4.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £397.23 million and a PE ratio of 142.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 284.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 280.44.

In other news, insider J Schwan sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($4.06), for a total value of £15,050,000 ($20,304,910.96).

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

