Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.79) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 370 ($4.99) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.22) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 365.60 ($4.93).

KGF stock opened at GBX 330.20 ($4.45) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.26). The stock has a market cap of £6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 335.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 344.82.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

