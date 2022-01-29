Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) PT Lowered to €115.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €119.00 ($135.23) to €115.00 ($130.68) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($135.23) to €115.00 ($130.68) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kingspan Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of Kingspan Group stock opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $126.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.10.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.