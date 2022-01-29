Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Stock Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,716 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.63% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $88,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at $243,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $36.49 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

