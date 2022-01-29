KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $510.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $462.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $453.00.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $366.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.66. KLA has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,227,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $241,793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in KLA by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KLA by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after acquiring an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

