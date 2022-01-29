KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.
KLAC opened at $366.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $453.00.
In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.
See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.