KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

KLAC opened at $366.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $453.00.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

