Kleros 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.39 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $53.20 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

