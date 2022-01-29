Komodo (KMD) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $66.13 million and $592,952.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.00249772 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00080137 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00113027 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,999,250 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

