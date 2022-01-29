Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €35.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PHIA. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.54 ($48.34).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

