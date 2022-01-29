Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock remained flat at $$0.26 on Friday. 35,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,697. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

