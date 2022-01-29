KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) dropped 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.18 and last traded at $40.19. Approximately 68,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 109,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KARS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.