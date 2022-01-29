Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Cut to CHF 270 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from CHF 339 to CHF 270 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 330 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.20.

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

