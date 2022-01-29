Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the highest is $4.06 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $4.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $16.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $16.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $15.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.40.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $4.35 on Friday, reaching $270.08. The stock had a trading volume of 904,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,758. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $219.90 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.