Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $640.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $655.00 to $640.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

LRCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $561.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $674.42 and a 200 day moving average of $623.74. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $481.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Lam Research by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 33,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,341,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,222,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.