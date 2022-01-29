Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $640.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $655.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $561.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $674.42 and its 200 day moving average is $623.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $481.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

