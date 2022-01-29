Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $640.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $655.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.
Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $561.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $674.42 and its 200 day moving average is $623.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $481.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.
In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
