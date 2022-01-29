Landshare (LAND) Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Landshare has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $85,966.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Landshare coin can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00006255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00109073 BTC.

About Landshare

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,796,100 coins and its circulating supply is 1,611,791 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

