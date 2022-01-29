Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.51

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.51 and traded as high as C$43.52. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$42.93, with a volume of 209,027 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LB shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. CIBC raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cormark raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 42.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$40.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.51.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$250.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0365417 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 155.34%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

