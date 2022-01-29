Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 153.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,518 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.11% of Lazard worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 79.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 24.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The company had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

