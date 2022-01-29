Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LEG opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

