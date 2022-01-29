LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,463 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.32% of LendingClub worth $37,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 2,857.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $16.88 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

