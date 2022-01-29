LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Cut to $27.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

LC stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

