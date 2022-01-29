LendingTree, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LendingTree in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for LendingTree’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TREE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.43.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $114.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $372.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LendingTree by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in LendingTree by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in LendingTree by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in LendingTree by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.