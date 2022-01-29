Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.28 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LICY opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,439,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,981,000.

LICY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

