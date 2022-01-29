Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for 0.8% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $147.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $136.56 and a 12 month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

