Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.43

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 8098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.14.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $385.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Life Time Group stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

