Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LLNW. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.47.

Shares of LLNW opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $552.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.66. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.