Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

