Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LNC. Barclays reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.81.

Shares of LNC opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

