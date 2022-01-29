LinkEye Hits Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. LinkEye has a market cap of $2.05 million and $189,398.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.42 or 0.06700599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00055594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,698.08 or 0.99943548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003201 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

